LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday the appointment of Christina Grossi to Chief of Operations. Grossi previously served as the Division Chief for State Operations.
“Christina has shown a level of leadership that has proven to be instrumental in ensuring our Department operates in an efficient and effective manner,” Nessel said. “She is a fearless and dedicated litigator and public servant who stops at nothing to ensure the people of Michigan are properly served and protected, irrespective of who they are or where they come from.”
Grossi began her career in private practice and joined the Department in 2010. She transitioned from a staff attorney in Public Employment, Elections and Tort Division to section head of the State Operations Division in 2013, and became the State Operations Division Chief in 2018. During her tenure with the Department, Grossi has worked on several high-profile cases and criminal investigations, including Michigan State University and clergy abuse within the Catholic diocese.
“Having the opportunity to serve the residents of our State in this new capacity is an honor and privilege,” Grossi said. “Attorney General Nessel has established an impeccable team of career litigators, prosecutors and investigators to ensure the safety and rights of our residents are a top priority. I am proud to be part of that team.”
A graduate of Thomas M. Cooley Law School with 15 years of experience in practicing law, Grossi will assume her new responsibilities as Chief of Operations Monday, August 19.
