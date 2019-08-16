Comments
DEARBORN (the Patch) — Ford has released a safety recall for some 2015 Ford Fusions and 2015 Lincoln MKZ models, according to a release from the company. The cause of the recall is seat belt anchor pretentioners.
In these affected vehicles, which total over 100,000, “increased temperatures generated during deployment of the driver or front-passenger seat belt anchor pretensioner could degrade the tensile strength of the cable below the level needed to restrain an occupant.”
The company adds that seat belt assemblies that can’t restrain the occupant can increase the risk of injury in an accident.
The affected 2015 Ford Fusions were built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Jan. 30, 2015 and at Hermosillo Assembly Plant from Aug. 1, 2014 to Nov. 24, 2014.
