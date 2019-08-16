Comments
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Westbound I-696 will have two lanes open from I-94 to I-75 for continuing work and will require traffic to be shifted between the two right and two left lanes.
From 6 to 9 a.m. Sunday, only one lane will be open on westbound I-696, between Dequindre Road and Couzens Avenue for urgent bridge work over the two center lanes. Once that is completed, the barrels will move back to having two lanes open until 5 a.m. Monday.
Reminder: the westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through Sept. 9.
