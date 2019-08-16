(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police have concluded another traffic crackdown — this time troopers honed in on Ford Road between Telegraph and Wyoming in Dearborn and issued nearly 300 tickets.
MSP said preliminary stats show 265 stops, 296 citations and 180 verbal warnings.
“Come on now Dearborn let’s start wearing that seat belt. It will save your life,” said MSP.
Below is a breakdown of the results:
35 speeding tickets
133 no seat belt tickets
31 no insurance tickets
18 distracted driving
4 fugitive arrests
