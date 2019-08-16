PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A Pontiac government staffer poured a substances on furniture and doorways at county officials’ meeting spaces as an attempt to push out bad energy according to officials.
Since there doesn’t appear to be criminal intent, the employee’s name hasn’t been released.
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe says the ritual was apparently was meant to cleanse negativity.
Deputies responded Wednesday after it was discovered that the employee put oil on audience and board member seats in the county commissioners’ auditorium in Pontiac, as well as on door handles and seats in a committee room.
