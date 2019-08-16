Filed Under:Adam Erne, Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 20: Adam Erne #73 of the Tampa Bay Lightning passes the puck during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena on March 20, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the move Wednesday, adding a player he drafted in the second round in 2013 while running Tampa Bay’s front office.

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 18: Adam Erne #73 of the Tampa Bay Lightning controls the puck during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 18, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tampa Bay defeated Columbus 5-1. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old Erne had seven goals and 20 points in 65 games for the Lightning last season and was among team leaders with 159 hits last season. The native of New Haven, Connecticut, has 13 career goals and 14 assists in 114 games over three seasons.

Yzerman, an all-time great in Detroit, is in his first year as the Red Wings’ general manager.

