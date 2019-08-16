



— Schools that follow a balanced calendar year face a unique challenge – hot classrooms from the summer heat.

Students at one Flint elementary school got a cool surprise on Friday. A teacher from another district donated 14 brand-new air conditioners.

“They don’t have adequate cooling for the building,” said Jason Eaton, teacher.

As the summer sizzle continues, so does learning at Flint Community Schools after switching to a balanced calendar school year.

“Some of the kids were experiencing some vomiting issues and light-headedness,” Eaton said.

Eaton, who works as a teacher at a neighboring district, said that’s something he couldn’t sit back and let continue.

He learned about the dilemma at Pierce Elementary School and got to work. Eaton started a Facebook page to raise money to get the students and teachers some relief.

“I thought maybe we can raise money to support these kids by buying some portable air conditioning units for them,” Eaton said.

To Eaton’s surprise, in less than a week he had enough money from donations to purchase 14 units for the entire elementary school. He had some of the units delivered on Friday, Aug. 16.

The principal at Pierce Elementary said this was a special gift.

“We are so grateful. We are thankful. We are so blessed to have this donation for our school,” Pierce Elementary School Principal Shamarion Grace said.

Home Depot also stepped in and offered a discount and free delivery on the portable AC units.

Eaton said he is overjoyed by how generous the community is and he is happy the students can focus on school work and not the heat.

“I love kids. Being a teacher myself, I can’t imagine trying to teach in these types of conditions. Ninety-seven degrees in your classroom, it’s just not conducive to learning,” Eaton said.

Eaton said he isn’t stopping at the one school either. He is hoping to be able to get the AC units in all of the schools that need them in the district.

Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez issued the following statement:

“When issues pertaining to building conditions are brought to the district’s attention, they are dealt with swiftly. We encourage any parents with questions or concerns to contact the district directly.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.