(CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Detroit’s Motor City Casino Hotel Monday.
The Detroit Economic Club says Pence will speak to the organization during an event rescheduled from earlier this month.
The former Indiana governor will then speak Wednesday during the American Legion’s national convention in Indianapolis. He also addressed the military veterans group last year during its convention in Minneapolis.
Pence’s office says he traveling Sept. 3-6 to Europe, with stops planned in Iceland, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The trip comes as new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to negotiate a new deal for leaving the European Union at the end of October.
