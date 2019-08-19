DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A rally in Detroit near City Hall Sunday brought out hundreds of people calling on Congress to tighten the nation’s gun laws.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn noted that the rally followed an eight-hour period in which eight people were shot in Detroit, one fatally.
Dingell told the gathering that, “We’ve got to do something.”
It comes after recent strings of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and Northern California, and was one of many held nationawide.
The rally was organized by the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
