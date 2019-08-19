REED CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Reed City man was arrested at his home Sunday night after allegedly posting videos where he expressed “potential threatening feelings” toward Ferris State University, area hospitals and others.
Michigan State Police said he was arrested on felony counts of posting terroristic threats and other charges.
His name will be released once he is arraigned.
He is being held in the Osceola County Jail on $1 million bond.
The release says that because of the quick response by the state police, Ferris State University’s Department of Public Safety and the Reed City Police Department, none of the organizations and individuals allegedly threatened were ever in danger.
