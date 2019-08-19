DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A rarely seen document for Motown Records’ Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit will be unveiled via Facebook at 3 p.m. Tuesday. It coincides with the 1959 date that Berry Gordy Jr. launched his music empire and purchased the house on West Grand Boulevard.
As part of the music company’s 60th anniversary celebration, officials with the Motown Museum say the document is a copy of the original land contract.
Museum CEO and Chairwoman Robin Terry called it “the start of a journey that would ultimately rock the world.”
The event is part of a series of “archive dives” this year to coincide with milestone dates.
The Supremes, the Miracles, Martha and the Vandellas, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and many others recorded hits there before Motown moved in 1972 to California.
