DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A driver was arrested for driving the wrong way on the Southfield Freeway.
It happened Aug. 18 at 4:40 a.m. when Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to reports of the driving heading northbound on the Southfield Freeway southbound lanes.
Troopers say the driver sideswiped a car driving southbound near Warren.
There were no injuries and the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated high blood alcohol content.
Wrong Way Drunk Dirver: On 8/18 at approximately 4 40 AM troopers were dispatched to reports of a wrong way driver heading northbound on the southbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway. pic.twitter.com/iLP99sI3Py
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 18, 2019
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.