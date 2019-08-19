Filed Under:michigan state police, Wrong-Way Driver

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A driver was arrested for driving the wrong way on the Southfield Freeway.

It happened Aug. 18 at 4:40 a.m. when Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to reports of the driving heading northbound on the Southfield Freeway southbound lanes.

Troopers say the driver sideswiped a car driving southbound near Warren.

There were no injuries and the driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated high blood alcohol content.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments