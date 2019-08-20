Comments
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Authorities say two people were killed in a small plane crash near the runway of a Livingston County airport Tuesday morning.
Howell Area Fire Department says the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. in a field near Tooley and West Highland Roads.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said while the plane was taking off from the airport it crashed on the runway.
It is an ongoing investigation.
