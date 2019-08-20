MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Heavy machines are assisting police with the search for the remains of missing girls in Macomb Township.
This comes more than a year after a similar excavation. It began Monday in a wooded area near the Clinton River.
No remains were found during a search in 2018.
The sheriff’s office says it’s “hoping to bring justice to victims and closure to their families.” It didn’t say what prompted a second search. Investigators last year said they’re trying to solve the cases of seven girls who disappeared years ago.
Cindy Zarzycki’s remains were found in the area in 2008. Arthur Ream is serving a life sentence for her death and is considered a suspect in other cases. He denies wrongdoing.
