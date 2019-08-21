DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Duggan released a statement Wednesday after the death of a 9-year-old girl who was killed by dogs as she rode her bike.
“The death of Emma Hernandez is a tragedy that is being felt deeply by everyone in our community. All Detroiters have Emma’s family in our hearts and in our prayers,” stated Duggan.
Hernandez’s father, Armando, tried to do CPR to revive Emma. He was unsuccessful at his efforts.
One dog was shot and killed by a bystander while a medical crew tried to save the girl in an alley. The other dogs were captured.
“Chief Craig has been in continual contact with me on the developments in the investigation. The prompt arrest and warrant request by the Detroit Police Department is an important reminder that dog owners will be held accountable for failure to secure dangerous animals. It is not acceptable to have dangerous animals lose on the streets of Detroit. DPD and Animal Control are reviewing the entire issue to make certain the city will do everything possible to prevent this type of tragedy from ever occurring again,” stated Duggan.
