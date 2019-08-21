(CBS DETROIT) – Motown’s own Mary Wilson of the Supremes will compete on the new season of Dancing with the Stars which starts Sept. 16.
The Motown singing group included Diana Ross and Florence Ballard.
During the cast reveal Wednesday morning Wilson said her daughter, son and her 11 grandchildren are “so thrilled” that she’ll be competing for the Mirrorball trophy.
“Grandma is cool,” said Wilson Wednesday.
Secret’s out!! I’m SO excited to be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars @DancingABC! 💃🏾❤️
Make sure to tune into the premiere on Monday 9/16 #DWTS 💕 pic.twitter.com/muctO6RPn4
— Mary Wilson (@MWilsonSupreme) August 21, 2019
