(CBS DETROIT) – A 40-year-old Westland man was killed Tuesday night after crashing his motorcycle into a bus while fleeing police in Inkster.
He was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Michigan State Police say investigation revealed an Inkster Police officer saw a motor cycle on Middlebelt Road that ran a red light.
They activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcycle fled.
Officers pursued the motorcycle northbound on Henry Ruff Road where the motorcycle disregarded a red light and ran into the side of a SMART bus.
Other Agency Assist: On 8/20 at approximately 9:44 PM MSP was contacted by Inkster PD to investigate a traffic crash from a pursuit. pic.twitter.com/BJOBRmLyde
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 21, 2019
