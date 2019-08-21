Filed Under:motorcycle crash

(CBS DETROIT) – A 40-year-old Westland man was killed Tuesday night after crashing his motorcycle into a bus while fleeing police in Inkster.

He was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police say investigation revealed an Inkster Police officer saw a motor cycle on Middlebelt Road that ran a red light.

They activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and the motorcycle fled.

Officers pursued the motorcycle northbound on Henry Ruff Road where the motorcycle disregarded a red light and ran into the side of a SMART bus.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments