MILAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Three inmates at a federal detention center in Milan have been indicted in the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate convicted of leading a child pornography ring.
The attack happened in January killing 40-year-old Christian Maire of Binghamton, New York.
The three inmates — 39-year-old Alex Castro, 38-year-old Jason Kechego and 39-year-old Adam Wright — are charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy and assault with intent to murder. Wright also was charged with assaulting and resisting a law enforcement officer.
Maire had been sentenced in December to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.
