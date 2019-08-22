Filed Under:Damon " Snacks" Harrison, Detroit Lions

A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that defensive tackle Damon Harrison and the Detroit Lions have agreed to an $11 million, one-year extension, giving him three years left under contract with the franchise.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced.

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 28: Newly acquired Damon Harrison of the Detroit Lions #98 on the field against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half Ford Field on October 28, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions acquired Harrison from the New York Giants in the middle of last season for a draft pick. Harrison, who turns 31 in November, was a 2016 All-Pro selection.

Harrison is entering his eighth season. He’s started 16 games in six straight seasons while playing for the Jets, Giants and Lions.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments