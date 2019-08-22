DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 9-year-old Detroit girl, who was mauled by three dogs.
Despite rescue efforts by neighbors, her father and emergency workers Emma Hernandez died later at a local hospital.
Pierre Cleveland, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and having a dangerous animal causing death, Wayne County prosecutors said.
Cleveland owned the pit bulls or pit-bull mixes that got free from his yard and attacked Hernandez as she rode a bike Monday in her neighborhood with her older brother on the city’s southwest side.
Emma’s father, Armando, said earlier this week the dogs lived at a house behind his, and he had an argument recently with the animal owner about them. Hernandez says the dogs weren’t properly restrained and the fence was too flimsy.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.