MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 40-year-old man has died during surgery Wednesday after crashing his vehicle into a tree.
Police believe fatigue from his overnight shift caused the crash.
It happened at North Custer Road across from Ruff Drive.
Police say witnesses who saw the crash did not say speed or improper driving were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe Police at 734-243-7500.
