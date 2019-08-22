(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities found drugs, rifles, a stolen vehicle and a packaging and processing area for heroin during drug trafficking busts in Taylor, Romulus and Detroit Thursday morning.
The Downriver Area Narcotics Organization conducted the investigation who say dealers were specifically selling drugs in Taylor.
MSP said via Twitter, “60 grams of crack cocaine, along with oxycodone, two AK-47 rifles, one AR-15 rifle, three pistols, $2655 in cash and a stolen re-tagged Dodge Charger” were seized.
Conspiracy charges are expected on two or more suspects according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Drug/Weapon Seizure: The Downriver Area Narcotics Organization (DRANO) has been conducting a investigation into drug trafficking in that is selling a large volume of heroin and crack. The dealers are specifically selling the drugs in the city of Taylor. pic.twitter.com/QRpHISqozU
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 22, 2019
