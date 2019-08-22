Comments
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested and being held at the Oakland County Jail after chasing and trying to stab people and use his vehicle to run over a man, Oakland County deputies say.
The 63-year-old Oxford Township man, who also had a knife was arrested in Independence Township.
Authorities say the man was bleeding from a self-inflicted would to his left hand.
He was taken to a local hospital to receive stitches.
His charges are pending and police are continuing to investigate this incident.
