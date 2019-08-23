(CBS DETROIT) – Two Metro Detroit cities made SafeWise’s Top 25 safest cities in the country to raise children list.
SafeWise researched each city’s overall safety score, median income, crime rate, graduation rates and number of sex offenders.
Troy made the list at No.19 and Farmington Hills made the list at No. 22.
“The city also has a popular community sports program and is home to one of the campuses for the International Academy, a public magnet school consistently rated as one of the top high schools in the United States,” SafeWise stated about Troy.
“This Detroit suburb credits its low levels of crime and superior safety record to community and police partnerships. Farmington Hills has a high-risk response team staffed with police, public safety officials, school leadership, and medical advisors that seek to avoid crises before they happen,” SafeWise stated about Farmington Hills.
