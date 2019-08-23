Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A block party is set to reveal the new name for Detroit’s Cobo Center.
During a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the name will be revealed with new signage on the building with the block party to follow at 11:30 a.m.
The block party will run until 6 p.m. outside the convention center.
In February, Chemical Bank acquired the naming rights to Cobo Center and closed their merger with TCF Financial Corp. earlier this month. The combined TCF is based in Detroit.
