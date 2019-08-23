DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — University of Michigan’s president doesn’t have to become personally involved in a sexual misconduct case against a student according to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
A graduate student accused of sexual misconduct, identified as John Doe, is suing the university, saying his rights were violated. The school froze Doe’s undergraduate degree and academic transcript until Tarnow intervened last year.
The court blocked an order Friday by federal Judge Arthur Tarnow to have school President Mark Schlissel appear in Detroit for a conference in open court. The university has repeatedly objected, saying Tarnow is abusing his authority and other administrators can attend.
The three-judge panel says Tarnow overstepped.
The issue now is what process U-M will use to handle the 2017 misconduct allegation against Doe. He denies any wrongdoing.
