Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The first day of fall isn’t until Sept. 23, but some cider mills in southeast Michigan have opened for the fall season.
– (New Boston) Apple Charlies South Huron Orchards
(CBS DETROIT) – The first day of fall isn’t until Sept. 23, but some cider mills in southeast Michigan have opened for the fall season.
In need of a doughnut, a glass of cider or some fresh apples? Check the list below to see which mills are serving your fall favorites as of Aug. 23:
– (New Boston) Apple Charlies South Huron Orchards
– (Armada) Blake’s Orchard
– (Dexter) Dexter Cider Mill
– (Holly) Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill
– (Erie) Erie Orchards and Cider Mills
– (South Lyon) Erwin Orchards
– (Northville) Parmenters Cider Mill
– (Rochester) Rochester Cider Mill
– (Washington) Verellen Orchards & Cider
– (Washington) Westview Orchards
– (Ypsilanti) Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store
– (Rochester Hills) Yates Cider Mill
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.