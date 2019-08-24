INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is planning to retire according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.

Team officials did not immediately confirm the report.

The report came during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears

The 29-year-old Luck has struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.