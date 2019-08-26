Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Frank Ragnow, Jarrad Davis, Jarrod Dyson

Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead touchdown in his first preseason game of the year, and the Buffalo Bills came back to beat the Detroit Lions 24-20 Friday night in a preseason game that became significant because key players on both teams were hurt.

Detroit linebacker Jarrad Davis was carted off the field early in the first quarter with an injured right leg and center Frank Ragnow had to be helped off the field after appearing to hurt his right knee.

Bills guard Quinton Spain limped off the field with an ankle injury in the first quarter, and cornerback Tre’Davious White left the game with a bruised quadriceps in the second quarter.

Stafford, meanwhile, got on and off the field unscathed.

He was 12 of 19 for 137 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ty Johnson, perfectly connecting with the rookie running back in the flat while linebacker Matt Milano was covering him closely, to give Detroit a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.

Lions kicker Matt Prater made a 61-yard field goal as the second quarter ended to narrow the Bills’ lead to 14-13 at the half.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen was 3 of 6 for 49 yards in the first half, playing against starters. Against reserves, Matt Barkley completed 12 of 14 passes for 142 yards and a 16-yard touchdown pass to Duke Williams late in the third quarter to give Buffalo an 11-point lead.

