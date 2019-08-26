OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Prep work continues this week on segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County. It’s scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The right and center lanes of southbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to Eight Mile Road.
These double-lane closures are restricted to overnight hours and are scheduled to be removed by 5 a.m. the following mornings.
The lane closures are needed in order to allow crews to safely widen and pave the right shoulder ahead of next year’s traffic shift.
Weather permitting, the overnight lane closures are expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 6.
Starting 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, crews will close the Dallas Avenue overpass above I-75.
This is the first overpass located north of the I-75/I-696 interchange and is expected to be removed later this month. During the closure of the overpass, traffic will be directed to use the Lincoln Avenue overpass.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.