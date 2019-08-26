(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been charged with dumping the body of a 23-year-old woman in a creek in Hines Park according to authorities.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Anthony Kesteloot, 25, of Westland was acquainted with Olivia Rossi.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with removing a dead body, failure to report a dead body, disinterment of a dead body, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence in a criminal case.
She was at Kesteloot’s house when she died according to police.
Kesteloot is accused of taking her body to Hines Park.
Officers discovered her body Friday.
Kesteloot is set to be arraigned Monday morning at the 18th District Court in Westland.
