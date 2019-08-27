Comments
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Officials said one person was found dead Tuesday morning during a Waterford Township fire.
Firefighters were called to a home on North Lynn Street.
Police say while firefighters were inside to extinguish the fire they found a dead person.
The person has not been identified and this is an ongoing investigation according to officials.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.