WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Officials said one person was found dead Tuesday morning during a Waterford Township fire.

Firefighters were called to a home on North Lynn Street.

Police say while firefighters were inside to extinguish the fire they found a dead person.

The person has not been identified and this is an ongoing investigation according to officials.

