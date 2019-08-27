Comments
BELDING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A popular Labor Day weekend festival is turning to beer to raise cash.
Organizers of the western Michigan festival are hoping a beer tent will help pay bills.
They would also like a financial cushion for 2020 since the event hasn’t had a beer tent since the 1970s.
The beer tent only will be open Saturday night.
Belding resident Mary Mitchell says that she’ll probably attend — especially for the suds. She says it’s something “I wish they’d done a long time ago.”
