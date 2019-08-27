Filed Under:beer tent, Michigan News

BELDING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A popular Labor Day weekend festival is turning to beer to raise cash.

Organizers of the western Michigan festival are hoping a beer tent will help pay bills.

They would also like a financial cushion for 2020 since the event hasn’t had a beer tent since the 1970s.

The beer tent only will be open Saturday night.

Belding resident Mary Mitchell says that she’ll probably attend — especially for the suds. She says it’s something “I wish they’d done a long time ago.”

