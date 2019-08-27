EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Michigan State University is asking a judge to dismiss a second wave of lawsuits related to former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
MSU is asking this while working to reach a deal with additional assault victims.
In a court filing Monday, MSU defended itself declaring it’s immune from liability for Nassar’s crimes.
Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting athletes, mostly female gymnasts, at MSU and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. Former Olympians said he also molested them in Texas and overseas while he worked for USA Gymnastics.
Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant says MSU was under a court order to reply to the lawsuits. But she also said there were “active settlement negotiations.”
“This is simply a procedural step in the litigation process. … While the motion is pending before the court, we hope to reach settlements with as many plaintiffs as possible,” Guerrant said.
But an attorney for the victims, Donna MacKenzie, said the court filing was unfortunate.
“MSU should be ashamed by the way it continues to represent to the public that it cares about settlement and healing, while at the same time paying their lawyers thousands of dollars to aggressively defend and file motions to dismiss the survivors’ claims in court,” MacKenzie said.
