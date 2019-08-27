Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan teachers are digging into their own pockets to make sure students have school supplies for the school year.
Teachers are spending an average of $628 over the school year to subsidize local budgets, according to new inflation-adjusted data from the Economic Policy Institute.
EPI’s data comes from a National Center for Education Statistics survey conducted for 2011-12 school year that broke down teacher spending by state.
In America, on average a teacher spends $459 on school supplies and will not be reimbursed for these costs.
