(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say drivers should avoid eastbound I-696 near Greenfield because of an overturned semi truck Tuesday morning.
“Please avoid the area as we get the semi flipped over,” said MSP.
Traffic is being routed off at Greenfield and only the left lane is open.
MSP says troopers have discovered a fuel leak from the crash which will make the reopening of the freeway take a bit longer.
Eastbound I 696 and Greenfield has an overturned semi truck. Only the left lane is open. Huge gawker delays westbound. Please avoid the area as we get the semi flipped over. Traffic is being routed off at Greenfield. We may close access to eastbound from Southfield as well. pic.twitter.com/0Bf4gJFjos
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) August 27, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.