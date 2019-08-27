Filed Under:traffic

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say drivers should avoid eastbound I-696 near Greenfield because of an overturned semi truck Tuesday morning.

“Please avoid the area as we get the semi flipped over,” said MSP.

Traffic is being routed off at Greenfield and only the left lane is open.

MSP says troopers have discovered a fuel leak from the crash which will make the reopening of the freeway take a bit longer.

