Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Cobo Center has a new name.
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s Cobo Center has a new name.
During a press conference Tuesday morning officials announced Cobo Center will now be known as the TCF Center.
New name. New heights. New page. Give us a follow @tcfcenter. #stillcenteredaroundyou pic.twitter.com/Gylqp8uts5
— TCF Center (@cobocenter) August 27, 2019
A block party outside the center is set to follow the announcement around 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. with food, games and entertainment.
DDOT is also offering free rides on its downtown routes to get people to the block party.
Chemical Bank acquired Cobo’s naming rights back in February and then merged with TCF National Bank.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.