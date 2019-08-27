ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A Royal Oak police officer has resigned, two weeks after he questioned a 20-year-old black man when a white woman claimed he was staring at her.
Royal Oak’s Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue disclosed the resignation Monday at a city council meeting.
The woman called 911 and reported feeling uncomfortable after Devin Myers circled her vehicle on Aug. 13. Myers says he had parked his car and was walking to a restaurant when he was stopped by police. He believes he was racially profiled.
O’Donohue said the stop shouldn’t have lasted 20 minutes and the officer also shouldn’t have asked for the man’s identification.
The officer quit Friday “when faced with the consequences of his actions,” according to O’Donohue.
The police chief said he apologized to Myers two days after the incident.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.