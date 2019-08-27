The 2019 Detroit Hydrofest took place on the Detroit River this past weekend, featuring boat racing, a Hot Rod show, and live music. Adrenaline junkies flocked to the riverfront to watch some of the fastest boats in the world, some reaching 160 mph! People of all ages visited the festival, cheering as the boats come roaring by, kicking water up 60 feet high and 300 feet long.
Re-live the excitement of the Detroit Hydrofest in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
2019 Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Hydroplane Races – over 100 years of roaring and roostertails on the Detroit River. . . . . . . #roarontheriver #detroithydroplaneraces #detroitboatraces #detroit #roostertail #chevy #detroitriver #detroitskyline #belleisle #dyc #detroityachtclub #detroithydrofest
Malgre un début difficile ce matin lors de notre première qualification avec une troisième position nous somme revenu en force dans la deuxième qualification. Partant du couloir cinq, une solide bataille avec marc lecompte pour finalement remporter la course par quel que pieds! C’était toute une course nous sommes très heureux! Ont lache pas ces pas terminer 🏁🏁 #detroithydrofest #teamallardmenard
Watched some of the qualifying day before the big race tomorrow! – – #Detroit #detroitisit #trusttheshooter #artofvisuals #wearebelleisle #agameoftones #heatercentral #fatalframes #visitdetroit #asdetroitsown #puremichiganders #artofvisuals #visualambassadors #puredetroit313 #depicthed #puremichigan #way2ill #illgrammers #visualsoflife #visitdetroit #gramslayers #urbanromantix #igersdetroit #motorcityshooters #justgoshoot #hydrofest #seenindetroit #rawdetroit #hellyeahdetroit @local4news @wxyzdetroit
