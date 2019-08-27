Filed Under:Detroit Hydrofest, Detroit Proud, Detroit river, Seen in Detroit
DETROIT, UNITED STATES: Chip Hanauer pilots the U-100 Miss PICO hydroplane to win the APBA Gold Cup on the Detroit River in Detroit, Michigan on 11 July 1999. This was Hanauer's first race after a three year hiatus and his average speed was 143.656 MPH. AFP PHOTO/Jeff Kowalsky (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)


The 2019 Detroit Hydrofest took place on the Detroit River this past weekend, featuring boat racing, a Hot Rod show, and live music. Adrenaline junkies flocked to the riverfront to watch some of the fastest boats in the world, some reaching 160 mph! People of all ages visited the festival, cheering as the boats come roaring by, kicking water up 60 feet high and 300 feet long. 

Re-live the excitement of the Detroit Hydrofest in these snaps from local attendees!

Had a great time with my husband at hydrofest!!

