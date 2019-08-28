



Ford Field, home to the Detroit Lions, is located Downtown Detroit on Brush Street next to Comerica Park and down the street from Little Caesars Arena.

Before heading to the stadium, here’s a helpful guide to make your trip a little easier.

History

Ford Field replaced Pontiac Silverdome as the home of the Detroit Lions in 2002. It cost around $500 million and took about 52 months to complete. This marked the return of the Lions to Downtown Detroit, who left for Pontiac in 1975.

In 2017, Ford Field underwent a $100 million makeover including a new sideboard, sound system, and a new bar.

Directions

Ford Field is located at 2000 Brush St., Detroit, MI 48226.

I-96, I-75 N, M-10 Interchange

Northbound I-75 can get very congested, try to use Michigan Avenue, which is usually open and clear. When coming from Southwest Detroit, Downriver or Toledo, exit at Rosa Parks (Exit 49) and turn left on to Michigan Avenue. Take Michigan Avenue to Woodward North, then turn right on Montcalm Street and Ford Field will be on your right.

I-75 South

Southbound I-75 at the Madison Avenue exit can get backed up, try exiting at Mack Avenue (Exit 52) and follow the service drive and turn right on to Winder Street, then turn left onto Brush Street and Ford Field will be straight ahead.

Gratiot Avenue

Gratiot Avenue is a great route to get to Ford Field, running straight through Downtown Detroit with very little traffic. Exit I-75 at Gratiot (51B) South. Take a sharp right turn on Gratiot Avenue and Ford Field will be on the right.

Parking

Parking adjacent to Ford Field and Comerica Park are available during games and events on a first-come, first-serve basis. Access to parking is generally three hours before kick-off.

Tailgating

Tailgating is prohibited in all parking structures.

Eastern Market

When Ford Field first opened, open alcohol and bbq’s were not allowed in parking lots close to Ford Field, that’s why Eastern Market became a popular destination. It’s a 10-minute walk to Ford Field, and shuttles that run continuously for $5 (round trip, every 15 minutes). There are also lots of porta-potties and real bathrooms that fans can use.

There is usually great food and live bands for an additional entrance fee. Lots open four hours before each game and close one hour after each game.

Pride Plaza on Brush

Pride Plaza on Brush presented by Bud Light is the Official Detroit Lions Tailgate which is free to everyone. It’s on Brush Street between Montcalm and Adams.

Other Lots

There are lots around Ford Field that do offer tailgating; the cost is anywhere from $10 to $40. You could also try lots around Greektown Casino which run anywhere from $15 to $20.

What You Can And Can’t Bring Into Ford Field

Ford Field has a strict policy for all their games, and it follows the NFL’s Best Practices. Guest should be prepared to show keys, cell phones, and other metal items when they enter the stadium.

Ford Field Bag Policy



Fans are encouraged not to bring any bag, package or container in the stadium area, gates or entrance to the stadium.

Approved Bags

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 12”x6”x12”.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a strap

Diaper Bag only if accompanied by a child

Prohibited Bags

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny Packs

Cinch Bags

Grocery & Paper Bags

Go here for a complete list of what is accepted and not accepted at the stadium.

Alcohol Policy

Guests must be 21 years of age or older and present a valid Driver’s License, a State ID, Passport, or Military ID Card to purchase beverages containing alcohol. No outside alcohol is allowed to be brought into the stadium.

Smoking Policy

Smoking is prohibited inside the stadium; this includes the use of electronic cigarettes and vaporizers.

Cameras & Electronics

Cameras and small camera cases are allowed, but the lens must be less than 5 inches. Laptops, video recorders, tripods and wearable video cameras including GoPros, are not allowed. Small radios with an earpiece are allowed.

Other Items

Small compact umbrellas are allowed, as well as binoculars. Balls, balloons, large flags, banners, seat cushions, and strollers are not allowed. Knives, pocket knives, box cutters, scissors, and other weapons are also not allowed inside the stadium.

Fun Facts