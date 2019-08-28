Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The condition of America’s highway system was presented in the 2019 Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report which showed our freeways are deteriorating along with bridges, Interstates pavement and roads are in much need of repair.
So where does Michigan rank in overall performance and cost-effectiveness?
Based on data that states submitted to the federal government — which ranks each state’s highway system in 14 categories, including total spending per mile, urban fatality rate on the road, and congestion — Michigan ranks 30th overall.
The state also ranked 38th in total disbursements per mile, 27th in capital and bridge disbursements per mile and 27th in maintenance disbursements per mile.
