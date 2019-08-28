Filed Under:David Fales, Detroit Lions, Luis Perez, Zach Zenner

Lions sign QB Luis Perez, cut QB David Fales, RB Zach Zenner.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 08: David Fales #8 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against New England Patriots during the preseason game at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, two days before playing its final preseason game at Cleveland.

Later in the day, the Lions released running back Zach Zenner. He ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games over four years in Detroit.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 30: Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions runs against Tony Brown #28 of the Green Bay Packers during the second half of a game at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Perez is a former Texas A&M-Commerce standout who was on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad for part of last season as an undrafted rookie and was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. He played for the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 8: Tom Savage #3 of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down during the first quarter of the preseason game against the New England Patriots on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. New England defeated Detroit 31-3. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Detroit signed Tom Savage to likely be its No. 2 quarterback, but his preseason was impacted by a concussion. The Lions also have quarterback Josh Johnson on the roster. Johnson has started eight NFL games, including three last year with Washington.

