DAVISON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A man has been charged with murder after investigators concluded he spiked his wife’s bowl of cereal with heroin.
Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’ 2014 death was initially classified as an accidental overdose by the medical examiner but investigators now believe Jason Harris poisoned her at their home in Davison. She was 36-years-old.
Friends were shocked to hear about an overdose and said she never used drugs.
Prosecutor David Leyton says Jason Harris’ siblings told police that he had talked about “getting rid” of his wife. Co-workers told investigators that Harris had been looking for a hit man.
He appeared in court Tuesday and was denied bond.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.