(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are targeting aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, excessive speeders and non seat belt wearers on four freeways today.

Marked and unmarked vehicles will be patrolling I-96, M-39, M-10 and I-75 all day.

“Please make sure you stay at the speed limit,” said MSP.

This is the start of MSP’s Labor Day enforcement.

