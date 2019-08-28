Comments
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — An 83-year-old man jumped into a Waterford Township pond and tried to break car windows to free his wife and daughter who died in the water, according to police.
Police say Lloyd Syron mistakenly left the transmission in drive with 81-year-old Mary Syron and 56-year-old Maureen Syron inside when he went into his daughter’s home to get clothes.
The vehicle rolled into the pond and both victims had limited mobility before the accident.
Lloyd Syron is co-owner of Pontiac Country Club.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.