SARANAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 13-year-old boy who collapsed during a football practice has died at a hospital officials say.
Saranac Community Schools released a statement on their Facbook page Thursday:
“With a heavy heart Saranac Community Schools is mourning the loss of one of our very own 7th graders. The student passed away late last night at the hospital, after a medical emergency during the Saranac Community Youth Football practice.”
The district also said supports are available at the school from local counseling agencies and school districts “for as long as needed.”
“Most importantly, please keep the family in your thoughts as they work through this difficult time. Please also keep our students, staff, and community in your thoughts as well.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.