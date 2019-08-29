Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Hills Course will host the 6th Annual City Golf Championship Tournament Sept. 7-8.
Located on Telegraph Road just north of Michigan Avenue, the event features 18 holes of play each day beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
The public is also invited to play and it’s open to adult golfers from both Dearborn and the surrounding area.
The cost is $60 per golfer. That includes 18 holes of golf each day, three tokens each round — good for food or a beverage at the turn — and the after-event award luncheon.
The $60 does not include the use of a cart.
Participants can register here, over the phone or in person at the pro shop.
For more information read here.
