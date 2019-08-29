DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A 22-year-old Detroit woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after she told authorities she found her 18-day-old daughter floating face down in a bathtub.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office announced charges against Jaila Thomas following the death of Lauren Williams.
She’s due in court later in the day and also faces a second-degree child abuse charge.
Prosecutors say Thomas had been drinking and was alone in her apartment Monday morning when she found the girl unresponsive. Medics pronounced the girl dead and prosecutors say she drowned.
Prosecutor Kym Worthy called the allegations in the case “appalling,” saying in a statement that the child shouldn’t have died “if a person is ‘a little’ intoxicated.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.