DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police department is investigating an alleged incident involving popular TV Judge Greg Mathis.
It happened outside a club on Saint Antoine Street in Downtown Detroit, where Mathis allegedly spit on a valet worker.
Mathis, who is also a Detroit native, denies the allegation.
Here’s my response to the ridiculous allegations made against me. pic.twitter.com/OOIEXmXrBP
— Judge Greg Mathis (@JudgeGregMathis) August 29, 2019
Mathis said the employee took 40 minutes to bring him his car.
“It was a 40 minute wait, and when he came yes, I yelled at him and asked him why would he take my car for 40 minutes,” said Mathis.
Mathis says he and the employee had a “verbal back and forth” but that was it.
“It was no spitting, there were six witnesses there,” said Mathis.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.