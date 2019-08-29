MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan State Police Director Col. Joseph Gasper announced Thursday charges against Keith Alan Arms, Jr., 28, of Eastpointe, for the possession and distribution of Child Sexually Abusive Material.
“Our office will prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “I am incredibly grateful to the members of the Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and our attorneys for their continued commitment to protecting Michigan children and bringing those who exploit them to justice.”
In January 2018, the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about 65 images of CSAM being uploaded to an internet-based file sharing account. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the IP address associated with the account belonged to Arms.
MSP subsequently executed a search warrant on the defendant’s home and seized three electronic devices. A forensic examination of the devices revealed numerous CSAM images and videos had been saved on the phone of Arms.
Arms is charged with the following:
- One felony count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime – a maximum sentence of seven years in prison;
- Five felony counts of Distribution of CSAM – a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine for each count; and
- Five felony counts of Possession of CSAM – a maximum sentence of four years in prison and/or a $10,000 for each count.
Arms has two prior misdemeanor convictions for Fourth Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and is being charged as a habitual offender. If convicted, Arms faces twice the maximum sentence on his primary offense – Distribution of CSAM.
Arms was arrested and arraigned Thursday in Macomb County before 38th District Court Judge Carl F. Gerds and given a $1 million bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 1 p.m.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.